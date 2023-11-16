MS Dhoni Visits Ancestral Village In Uttarakhand With Wife Sakshi, Pic Goes Viral

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Mr Dhoni, as herarely posts anything on social media

Needless to say, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan base across the world. On Wednesday, as India played the World Cup Semi-final match against New Zealand, many Indian cricket fans expected to see him in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. However, the much-loved cricketer was miles away, visiting his ancestral village in Uttarakhand along with his wife.

Sakshi Singh shared an adorable picture of them posing in the picturesque Lwali village, located in the Almora district of Uttarakhand.

''Eventful day amongst all the Dhonis! Trust me there are many here,'' she captioned the post. In the first picture, the couple is seen seated at the threshold of a colourful house in Lwali. Mrs Singh also shared a video showing the house.

See the post here:

Since being posted on November 15, it has received more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Mr Dhoni, as he rarely posts anything on social media despite having a huge following. Many fans thanked his wife Sakshi for sharing the picture while others welcomed him in Uttarakhand.

One user wrote, ''Thank you, Sakshi. He stopped posting anything related to him but you are making us watch him again.'' Another commented, ''Hearty welcome to you all in Uttarakhand.''

A third said, ''So beautiful soo elegant just looking like a wow.'' A fourth wrote, ''Missing Mahi in blue today.'' Many others reacted to the post using heart and fire emojis.

The last time the legendary skipper posted something on Instagram was on his birthday. He shared a video of himself cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his pet dogs.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August 2020. The most-loved wicketkeeper-batsman has had an illustrious career spanning 16 years, during which he has led the Indian cricket team to bag several iconic wins.

He made a comeback in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season, leading his team Chennai Super Kings to victory and a fifth title triumph. During the post-match presentation ceremony, he gave another gift to his fans by announcing that he will not retire from the IPL. The CSK skipper said that announcing his retirement will be the "easy thing" but he wants to train for the next nine months and try to play in the next season as a "gift" for his fans.

The much-loved cricketer is known for his calm persona, exceptional wicketkeeping, and leadership skills.