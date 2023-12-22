'Most Unique': Bengaluru Airport T2 Earns Praise From Silicon Valley CEO. See Post

Alexis Rivas is the co-founder and CEO of US-based home design startup Cover.

The Terminal-2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been named one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and has been awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by the UNESCO's Prix Versailles. Now, the airport has also earned high praise from a Silicon Valley Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who called KIA's T2 the "most unique airport". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alexis Rivas, co-founder and CEO of US-based home design startup Cover, expressed his appreciation for the creativity that has gone into designing the new airport terminal in Bengaluru.

"The new terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is stunning at night and the most unique airport I've been to," Mr Rivas wrote in his post, adding, "I'd love to see more creativity and boldness like this in airport designs. It's a great way to make a strong first impression".

Take a look below:

The new terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is stunning at night and the most unique airport I've been to.



I'd love to see more creativity and boldness like this in airport designs. It's a great way to make a strong first impression. pic.twitter.com/J6UlFayQLv — Alexis Rivas (@alexisxrivas) December 18, 2023

Mr Rivas went on to praise the airport terminal in the comments section as well. When a user asked the Silicon Valley CEO to check out the Brandenberg Airport in the German capital of Berlin, he compared the two and said that Bengaluru's is way better in his opinion.

"You should check out the "new" Berlin airport. It's the epitome of generic inoffensive architecture," the user commented. To this, Mr Rivas wrote, "Id say Brandenberg is different and better than most. Its rigid geometry and Miesian influence makes it distinctly formal in its style - in a way that's unusual. I kinda like it. But does not make as strong an impression as Bangalore's. Not even close".

The CEO further praised India, a country that, in his opinion, is growing incredibly. "The rate and scale of infrastructure construction is also impressive. Not just in Bangalore. Every major city in India. And 24/7 construction," he wrote.

In a separate post, Mr Rivas also added that "India is already leapfrogging in many areas. Its incredible growth will have enormous global impact over the coming decades". He stated that the United States would be wise to have India as an ally. "The USA would be smart to keep India as a close ally, and further strengthen that relationship," he wrote.

That's the sense I got too. India is already leapfrogging in many areas.



Its incredible growth will have enormous global impact over the coming decades.



The USA would be smart to keep India as a close ally, and further strengthen that relationship. https://t.co/A4XQnw2gAY — Alexis Rivas (@alexisxrivas) December 19, 2023

"I am very optimistic about the future of India, and its people. Incredible energy, speed of infrastructure buildout, and talent," Mr Rivas commented.

Notably, the T2 of Kempegowda International Airport is the only Indian airport to receive the aforementioned recognition from UNESCO. The terminal is spread over an area of 2,55,661 square metres. It is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.