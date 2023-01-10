Montecito: 5 Points On US Town That Is Being Evacuated

An elite coastal enclave called Montecito in California is being threatened by a major storm. The residents of the town, home to Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle and American entertainment royalty, have been asked to leave.

Montecito: 5 Points On US Town That Is Being Evacuated

Montecito has been receiving heavy rainfall. (AFP Photo)

An elite coastal enclave called Montecito in California is being threatened by a major storm. The residents of the town, home to Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle and American entertainment royalty, have been asked to leave.

Here are five points on Montecito:

  1. The town has a population of 9,000 and is favourite of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston. It lies 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

  2. Forecasters gave warned that Montecito will face a "relentless parade of cyclones" over the next week, according to the BBC. So far, 12 people have already been killed in weather-related incidents and thousands are left without power.

  3. Five years ago, mudslide in Montecito killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.

  4. According to the website of Santa Barbara county, Montecito was named one of the "50 Best Places to Travel" in 2019. It has been a popular vacation spot sinceh the 1880s.

  5. The small town is known for its stunning coastline, with some of the famous spots being Fernald's Point, Miramar Beach and surfers' delight Hammonds Point, the website further mentioned.



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day

Man Tries To Fly To Bangkok With $40,000 In 'Pan Masala' Sachets
.