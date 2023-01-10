Montecito: 5 Points On US Town That Is Being Evacuated

The town has a population of 9,000 and is favourite of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston. It lies 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

Forecasters gave warned that Montecito will face a "relentless parade of cyclones" over the next week, according to the BBC. So far, 12 people have already been killed in weather-related incidents and thousands are left without power.

Five years ago, mudslide in Montecito killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.

According to the website of Santa Barbara county, Montecito was named one of the "50 Best Places to Travel" in 2019. It has been a popular vacation spot sinceh the 1880s.