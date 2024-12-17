"Don't Eat It": Brown Snow Falls All Over US Town Prompting Warning From Officials

The town of Rumford, Maine, experienced an unusual weather event on Tuesday when brown-coloured snow blanketed the area, town officials confirmed on Facebook. The discolouration was caused by a malfunction at a local paper mill, which released spent black liquor, a byproduct of the paper production process, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Initially, officials warned residents not to touch the snow after some samples showed a pH level of 10, making it an alkali and a potential skin irritant. However, further testing by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection found the snow's pH levels to be "8 or lower," reducing concerns about its severity, the Fox 5 reported.

Photos showed the brown snow covering a local sports field, prompting officials to issue guidance for public safety. Although the substance is not considered toxic, residents were advised to avoid direct skin contact and to prevent pets and children from playing in the snow.

"We are confident that the public safety concerns are minimal at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, please avoid ingesting or direct skin contact with the brown snow," officials posted on Facebook.

The paper mill has agreed to cover the costs of third-party testing to further assess the snow. Town officials also planned to notify the local school district to ensure children stayed away from the affected areas.

Rain expected on Wednesday was anticipated to wash the substance from the ground and homes, according to the town's Facebook page. Residents with concerns about the incident were encouraged to contact the town manager's office.