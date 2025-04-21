Model Katie Price "Heartbroken" Over Son Harvey's Health, Says He's At Risk Of Heart Attack

British model and media personality Katie Price has voiced deep concern over her 22-year-old son Harvey's deteriorating health, revealing that he is at risk of a heart attack due to severe obesity. Harvey, who lives with a rare genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, now weighs close to 30 stone (around 188 kg), Price said in a Snapchat story on Sunday.

Prader-Willi syndrome is a complex disorder that causes chronic overeating, learning difficulties, and behavioural challenges. In addition to the syndrome, Harvey also has an underactive thyroid, autism, partial blindness, and septo-optic dysplasia - a congenital disorder affecting the brain and eyes.

In her emotional message, Price said she is "heartbroken and gutted" over her son's weight gain and is waiting for doctors to approve a new treatment plan involving Mounjaro (tirzepatide). This prescription weight-loss injection has shown promise in clinical trials and is considered more effective than Ozempic (semaglutide).

"He's literally a few kilos away from being 30 stone. It's so life-threatening for him now," she said. "He struggles to walk, put on his trainers... it's heartbreaking."

Harvey has previously been prescribed Ozempic, and doctors have recommended continuing treatment for up to two years, Price told The Sun in an earlier interview. "We've tried everything - dietitians, food control. But nothing seems to work. This is now about giving him a chance at a healthier, longer life."

Price added that while Harvey doesn't fully understand the risks posed by his condition, she is determined to support him through the challenges. "Obesity is hard to watch in someone who doesn't realise the danger he's in. But I love him, and I'll keep trying."

