Miss Universe Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam Shimmers in Dress Made of Used Soda Can Pull Tabs

Anna Sueangam-iam wears evening gown made of can pull tabs.

The stunning gown worn by Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, and made of soda draught can pull-tabs, has gone viral on the internet. Also, the moving story behind the beauty queen's evening gown for the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition round on Wednesday night has won viewers' hearts all across the world.

The official Instagram page of Miss Universe Thailand (MUT), shared more details about Anna's evening gown.

According to the post, designer Arif Jehwang of the Thai company MANIRAT was inspired by Anna's modest upbringing to produce a masterpiece out of recyclable materials.

"The "Hidden Precious Diamond Dress" is made from used aluminium pull-tabs from drink cans and Swarovski crystals.

"Persistence, tenaciousness, and optimism within her have led her to a great success in life. It is the result of being brought up by a father who is a garbage collector, street-sweeper mother, and a virtuous nun who was Anna's great-grandmother," the caption of the image reads.

"Although she was called by some as "The garbage beauty queen," that never stops her from shining bright as a precious gem."

The post further mentioned the materials that were used to create the dress, which was "meticulously created from used aluminium pull-tabs from drink cans and Swarovki combined."

Several more stunning pictures of the beauty queen have been uploaded to the Miss Universe Thailand official Instagram account.