Millennials Lie The Most Among All Generations, Reveals Survey

Almost a quarter of millennials admitted to lying on social media this year. (Representative pic)

A recent study has revealed that millennials - the term used to describe people born between 1981 and 1996 - tend to lie the most at work and on social media compared to other age groups.

According to New York Post, an online casino called PlayStar surveyed around 1,306 participants to observe how they lie in different environments. The survey was carried out in several states in the United States, including Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The findings revealed that millennials were the most frequent in being dishonest, with 13% of them admitting to lying at least once every day. It also found that only 2% of baby boomers - those born between 1946 and 1964 - confessed to telling a lie once a day.

Surprisingly, according to the study, Gen Z, which includes people born between 1997 and 2021, and Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980, have more similarities than they realised. In both groups, only 5% admitted to lying every day.

The study revealed that a significant number of millennials, about one-third of those surveyed, admitted to fabricating their resumes this year. As per PlayStar, every two in five millennials also admitted that they have lied to their boss "to avoid embarrassment in the workplace".

Furthermore, another place where millennials tend to lie the most is social media. Citing the survey, the Post reported that almost a quarter of millennials admitted to lying on social media this year in a bid to impress people.

The survey also found that men are 10% more likely to lie on social media than women. According to the study, out of the people surveyed, more men confessed to telling a lie once a day compared to women.

However, it is imperative to note that these lies are not always intended to cause harm. Among the participants, 58% admitted to telling lies in order to avoid feeling embarrassed, and 42% lied to safeguard their privacy. 42% of those surveyed also admitted that they choose to lie to protect someone from being reprimanded or punished.