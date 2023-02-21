Microsoft Outlook Flooded With Spam Due To Technical Glitch

People are upset that the spam filter is not working properly.

The social media platforms, especially Twitter and Reddit, today saw a barrage of complaint threads from users of the Microsoft Outlook platform. Users uploaded a picture of their online inboxes filled with pure junk as they complained that spam filters on the mail had entirely ceased operating.

If you noticed you're getting a lot of spam in your inbox lately. You're not the only one. It's a Microsoft Outlook thing. What I get for hanging on to that 21 year old hotmail address — ℞ℹ︎℃h㉿☣︎🍴 (@RichKGojira) February 20, 2023

@Microsoft why have a load of emails previously marked as "junk" suddenly appeared in my main inbox? This is on my @outlook.com email. #microsoft#outlook#hotmail — Dan (@Djmc1992) February 20, 2023

Is it just me or has Outlook (online) spam filters gone from reasonably ok to utterly shite? This is in fact my inbox just this morning, not my junk mail 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/2QSGvO2ACz — Balraj Singh (@bazsingh) February 20, 2023

Microsoft's personal information manager programme, the Microsoft Outlook Email System, has long been renowned for its faultless performance. But this is the third time in a month that a technical issue has affected this widely used platform.

Earlier in January, Microsoft experienced a major outage when it was hit with a networking outage that took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook, potentially affecting millions of users globally.

Azure's status page showed services were impacted in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Only services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.

On February 7, Microsoft Corp announced that it was investigating problems with its email service Outlook after users in North America reported difficulties accessing, sending, or searching for emails on the platform.

There were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook, according to DownDetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

According to Microsoft, the problem was caused by a "recent update," and the business was attempting to restart some of the impacted equipment in order to restore service.