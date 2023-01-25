Microsoft Teams Down For Thousands Of Users In India: Report

Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 1,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)