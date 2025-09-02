Microsoft CEO Shares 5 ChatGPT Prompts He Uses Daily: "A New Layer Of Intelligence"

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared 5 ChatGPT-5 prompts he uses daily to boost productivity as an executive leader and manager. In a thread on X, Mr Nadella highlighted five specific prompts he uses regularly, demonstrating AI's potential for executive tasks like meeting preparation, project tracking, and time management.

"It's been a few weeks since we brought GPT-5 to Microsoft 365 Copilot, and it's quickly become part of my everyday workflow, adding a new layer of intelligence spanning all my apps. Here are 5 prompts that show what's now possible," the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

It's been a few weeks since we brought GPT-5 to Microsoft 365 Copilot, and it's quickly become part of my everyday workflow, adding a new layer of intelligence spanning all my apps.



Here are 5 prompts that show what's now possible: — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 27, 2025

These five prompts are:

1. "Based on my prior interactions with [/person], give me 5 things likely top of mind for our next meeting."

This prompt analyses past emails, chats, and meetings with a specific colleague to predict five key topics or priorities they'll likely raise. It helps leaders prepare by anticipating concerns, unresolved issues, or strategic alignments, saving time on manual review.

2. "Draft a project update based on emails, chats, and all meetings in [/series]: KPIs vs. targets, wins/losses, risks, competitive moves, plus likely tough questions and answers."

Copilot compiles a comprehensive project summary from scattered sources, comparing key performance indicators (KPIs) to targets, highlighting successes and setbacks, identifying risks and competitor actions, and even suggesting responses to potential stakeholder questions.

3. "Are we on track for the [Product] launch in November? Check eng progress, pilot program results, risks. Give me a probability."

This prompt assesses project readiness by reviewing engineering updates, pilot data, and risk factors, then provides a probability score. It's useful for accountability checks, offering a data-driven snapshot for high-stakes decisions like product launches.

4. "Review my calendar and email from the last month and create 5 to 7 buckets for projects I spend most time on, with % of time spent and short descriptions."

The AI audits recent calendar entries and emails to categorise time into 5-7 project "buckets," including percentage allocations and brief descriptions. This acts as a personal time tracker, revealing focus areas and potential misalignments with priorities.

5. "Review [/select email] + prep me for the next meeting in [/series], based on past manager and team discussions."

Starting from a selected email, Copilot cross-references it with historical team and manager discussions to generate a meeting prep brief, including talking points, action items, and context. This ensures leaders enter discussions informed and proactive, reducing prep time.