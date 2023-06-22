Michael Jordan's Legendary 'Flu Game' Shoes Sell For $1.3 Million At Auction

Michael Jordan 1997 NBA finals "flu game" used, signed Air Jordan sneakers.

The Flu Game shoes, which were worn by the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, have been sold for a whopping $1.38 million.

That match is known as The Flu Game, and it was one of Michael Jordan's most memorable games.

According to ESPN, Despite subsequent revelations from Jordan's trainer and "The Last Dance" documentary that he wasn't actually ailing by the flu in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals—The Food Poisoning Game" doesn't pack the same wallop—the sneakers that Jordan wore that night have sold for $1.38 million (including buyer's premium) with collectibles marketplace Goldin. The shoes sold at auction on Wednesday.

CBS Sports reported that After putting up 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Bulls while allegedly suffering from food poisoning, Jordan had given his signed sneakers to Preston Truman, a ball boy for the Utah Jazz who had earned Jordan's favour by bringing him applesauce before games.

The sneakers remained in Truman's possession for 15 years until 2013, when he consigned them to be sold by Grey Flannel Auctions. The sneakers proceeded to sell for $104,765—then a record for game-worn shoes—before appreciating in value by over 1,200% over the next decade.

The sale price for the sneakers fell short of the all-time best for a pair of game-used sneakers, despite the high auction value of the footwear.

According to CBS Sports, that distinction belongs to the Air Jordan XIII Breds that Jordan wore in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which sold for $2.238 million in April.