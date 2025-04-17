Michael B Jordan Recalls Meeting Jr NTR And Priyanka Chopra: "Would Love To Do A Bollywood Film"

Ryan Coogler's upcoming horror flick Sinners is already creating waves ahead of its official release on April 18.

Featuring Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in pivotal roles, the film follows the eerie tale of twin brothers returning to their hometown, only to confront a sinister force.

Jordan, who plays both siblings, has earned early praise for his dual performance in what's shaping up to be one of the most talked-about horror films of the year.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Black Panther actor opened up about his admiration for the Indian film industry and shared a few personal encounters with Bollywood stars.

Recalling a past Oscars after-party, he said, "I see Jr NTR often. He loves sports, he loves basketball." Although Jordan didn't specify which edition of the Academy Awards he was referring to, it's widely believed he meant the 2023 ceremony, where SS Rajamouli's RRR gained international spotlight and Naatu Naatu secured a historic win. Jr NTR was present at the event and was even photographed with the coveted trophy.

Jordan also briefly mentioned meeting Priyanka Chopra during the same interaction, but kept details of their exchange minimal. When asked whether he would consider being a part of a Bollywood film, Jordan expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Definitely, I would love that. Would be great to do a Bollywood movie."

The actor also spoke about his forthcoming Warner Bros. film, set in 1930s Clarksdale, Mississippi. Sinners has become one of the rare horror films to receive near-universal acclaim ahead of release, adding to the rising excitement around its premiere. Joining Jordan and Steinfeld in the cast are Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, and Miles Caton.

This film also marks Jordan's fifth project with Coogler, following the success of Creed, its sequel, and Black Panther. In Sinners, he portrays the Smokestack twins- Smoke and Stack- who depart their hometown to serve on the German front during World War I.