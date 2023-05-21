Megan Fox Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia. Know More About The Disorder

Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition.

American actor Megan Fox may be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover model this month, however, she recently spoke in an interview about her struggles with body image. The 37-year-old sat down with Sports Illustrated for a wide-ranging conversation and revealed that she still struggles with viewing her body in a positive light.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself really the way other people see me," Ms Fox said, as per CNN. "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever," she added.

Ms Fox explained that she began feeling this way in childhood.

"When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way," she said, adding, "And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged."

"The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think," Ms Fox continued.

Further, Ms Fox wished people wouldn't notice her physical appearance first. "I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it's special," she said.

According to Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance with the so-called "flaws" often unnoticeable to others.

"When you have body dysmorphic disorder, you intensely focus on your appearance and body image, repeatedly checking the mirror, grooming or seeking reassurance, sometimes for many hours each day. Your perceived flaw and the repetitive behaviours cause you significant distress and impact your ability to function in your daily life," the website read.

Ms Fox did not detail the ways in which this disorder affects her. However, according to People, the 37-year-old has previously discussed other mental health issues, saying she nearly reached a "breaking point" after the 2009 release of 'Jennifer's Body' because she found herself constantly being sexualised in films and media.