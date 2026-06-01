Video: Meet Shrike, The 'Butcher Bird' That Impales Its Prey On Thorns

Most birds go for seeds and worms, but one opts for a darker menu and brings its own cutlery. Shrikes are small birds belonging to the suborder Passeri, but they have hunting habits of a raptor. It takes down lizards, large insects, mice, and even small birds despite weighing just a few ounces. But doesn't eat them instantly. It impales victims on thorns, barbed wire, or sharp twigs, and then pulls them apart piece by piece.

This is beneficial for the birds in two ways. First, it anchors food while the shrike tears it apart with its hooked beak. Second, it acts as storage that lets the bird eat later or attract a mate by showing off its kills.

Living Earth, a social media page that explains wildlife with real data, posted a video of skrikes on Instagram and explained how this bird treats its victims. The video left the internet stunned, with users giving nicknames like the "butcher bird", or "Vlad the Impaler".

"The shrike may look like an ordinary songbird, but it hunts like a tiny predator. It catches insects, lizards, mice, and even small birds, then impales them on thorns to tear them apart and store them for later," the caption of the post read.

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Watch the video here:

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According to a blog by nature.org, shrikes are found across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. They have a notched, falcon-like beak, keen eyesight for spotting prey, and a streak that belies their size.

"This is the most hardcore bird I've ever seen," one user commented. "This is the maddest thing I've ever seen about wildlife," another user noted. "Be kind to nature they say, meanwhile nature vs nature," a third user noted.

"As someone who lives in the heart of Transylvania: this is all perfectly normal, nothing to see here, keep scrolling. Good birdie," one user stated. "If I found this in the wild I would've thought a person had put those animals there," another user said.

We can keep picturing the wild as a peaceful ecosystem where everything lives in perfect balance. But the reality is different. Every single organism is a walking calorie package waiting to be eaten by something else. There is no waste. A fallen predator feeds the scavengers, the leftovers nourish the soil, the rich soil grows the grass, the grass feeds the prey, and the cycle continues.