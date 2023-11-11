Meet 'Mika', The World's First Ever AI Humanoid Robot CEO

Mika is a research project between Dictador and Hanson Robotics.

A global company has recently announced that it has hired the first ever humanoid robot as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). According to Fox Business, Polish rum company Dictador announced that it has appointed AI-powered humanoid robot 'Mika' to lead the firm. As the first CEO female robot, Mika is a board member who steers operations on Dictador's behalf, the company said.

"Dictator's board decision is revolutionary and bold at the same time. This first human-like robot, with AI, in a company structure, will change the world as we know it, forever," President of Dictador Europe, Marek Szoldrowski, said in a statement.

According to Fox, Mika is a research project between Dictador and Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based engineering and robotics company known for its development of human-like robots with AI for consumer, entertainment, service, healthcare, and research applications. The two firms customised the robotic CEO to represent the company and its unique values.

"With advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm, I can swiftly and accurately make data-driven," Mika said in a Dictador company video. "My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis and aligning with the company's strategic objectives," it said, adding that it is devoid of personal bias, ensuring strategic choices that prioritise the organisation's best interest.

However, when a Fox Business reporter interviewed Mika over a video call, she found that there was a "significant delay" in the time it took for the robot to actually respond.

But Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson, who played a key role in employing Mika at Dictador, emphasised the importance of "humanising" AI. "I feel very strongly that we need to teach A.I. to care about people for A.I. to be really safe, to be really, really good. I think humanizing that is a very important direction," he explained.

Meanwhile, according to Dictador, Mika has been hailed an honorary professor. The female humanoid robot was given the award at the 2023/24 Collegium Humanum University inauguration in Warsaw. She gave a speech on stage and highlighted the strengths of artificial intelligence.