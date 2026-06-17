Meet Michael Truell, The 25-Year-Old CEO Whose AI Startup Was Acquired by SpaceX For $60 Billion

Michael Truell, the 25-year-old co-founder and CEO of AI coding startup Cursor, has become one of the youngest self-made billionaires of the artificial intelligence era after SpaceX agreed to acquire his company in a $60 billion all-stock deal. Announced on June 16, the acquisition marks one of the fastest and most remarkable startup success stories in Silicon Valley history. Under the agreement, Cursor's parent company, Anysphere, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, capping off a meteoric four-year journey from startup to one of the world's most valuable AI software firms, Fortune reported.

The transaction stems from a strategic partnership signed in April 2026 that gave SpaceX the option to either acquire Cursor for $60 billion or pay a $10 billion collaboration fee. Elon Musk's aerospace company ultimately chose the acquisition route, further strengthening its growing AI ambitions through sister company xAI.

The deal comes shortly after SpaceX's record-breaking public listing and values Cursor at an eye-popping $60 billion. It is expected to boost Truell's personal fortune to approximately $1.3 billion.

Why SpaceX Wanted Cursor

By bringing Cursor into the SpaceX ecosystem, Musk gains access to one of the fastest-growing AI software platforms in the world. The deal also gives Cursor access to Colossus, xAI's massive AI training infrastructure powered by around 200,000 Nvidia GPUs. The combination of SpaceX and xAI's computing resources with Cursor's AI-powered coding technology could create a formidable challenger to AI coding products such as OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code.

Reacting to the announcement, Truell posted on X: "Excited to be joining forces with SpaceX to build useful AI."

Who Is Michael Truell?

Born and raised in New York City, Truell's passion for programming began early. At just 11 years old, he taught himself to code so he could build mobile games. During his first year at MIT, Truell reportedly completed a coding challenge designed to take an hour in less than ten minutes. The performance caught the attention of renowned investor Ali Partovi, who later became one of Cursor's early backers.

At 18, Truell interned at Google, where he worked on machine-learning language models used for content ranking.

In 2022, he left MIT alongside classmates Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif and Arvid Lunnemark to launch Anysphere, the company that would eventually create Cursor. During the startup's early years, Truell reportedly chose not to draw a salary, focusing entirely on building the business.

The Explosive Rise of Cursor

Cursor's journey began with a different idea altogether. The founding team initially wanted to build an AI assistant for mechanical engineers. However, they soon pivoted toward software development, believing their expertise as programmers gave them a stronger competitive advantage.

Backed by investors including the OpenAI Startup Fund and Andreessen Horowitz, Cursor quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing software companies in history. The company crossed $100 million in annualized recurring revenue in January 2025 - roughly 20 months after launching its first product.

By early 2026, annualized revenue had surpassed $2 billion, while reports suggest annual recurring revenue reached nearly $3 billion by mid-2026. The company also achieved this growth with a relatively lean workforce. Despite having only a few hundred employees, Cursor became a popular enterprise tool used by a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Customers reportedly include major corporations such as Nvidia, Adobe, Salesforce, Samsung, and Budweiser.

Now, with a $60 billion acquisition by SpaceX, the company has secured a place among the defining Al success stories of the decade while turning its 25-year-old founder into one of the technology industry's newest billionaires.

Notably, Cursor operates as a dedicated Al-powered integrated development environment (IDE), allowing developers to write, edit, and manage software with Al deeply embedded into the workflow. Its technology helps programmers by predicting code, automating repetitive tasks and increasingly generating entire blocks of software from high-level instructions.

