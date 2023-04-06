Mathematician Shares Tips On How To Increase Your Chances To Win The Lottery

He also shared some insights on what to do and not to do when buying lottery tickets.

Winning the lottery is something that many people dream about, but in reality, it is an extremely rare occurrence. Despite that, many people are obsessed with buying lottery tickets as it's easy money. While the odds are extremely low, a mathematician has shared some tips on how to increase your chances of winning.

According to New York Post, Ryan Garibaldi, a California mathematician, revealed some tactics that could increase a person's chance to hit the jackpot. He also shared some insights on what to do and not to do when buying lottery tickets.

''You're not gonna increase your chances of winning by some strategy about how you pick the exact numbers you pick,” Mr. Garibaldi told WIRED. Instead, he advised buying tickets with unpopular numbers and purchasing tickets from states that sell the fewest.

Secondly, he suggested picking sequential numbers and cited the example of a man who won four times in the local Florida lottery for over $1 million each time. Notably, Richard Lustig, who died in 2018, said he reinvested his winnings to buy more lottery tickets, used hand-picked sequential numbers, and always used the same numbers.

''If you look at the ticket where you pick your numbers, don't just pick a column of numbers on that ticket, for example, because some people will do that,'' Mr. Garibaldi said.

The third tip is to pick numbers in the four-digit, six-way box scheme.

''You're gonna bet on a four-digit number with repeated digits, like 1122, or 1212, and if you bet a six-way box, it bets all the six possible ways of writing a number with two ones in it and two twos in it. And if you do that, your odds of winning are 1/1667, and in most states, if you hit that, if you win that bet, you will win $800 which means you gotta go to a lottery office,'' he said.