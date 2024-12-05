Actress Dies At Mexican Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Deadly Monkey Frog Venom

Faith holds great significance, but when it lacks rational thinking, it can lead to tragic consequences. This was the case for Mexican short film actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez, who sadly lost her life after vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea on December 1 after participating in a cleansing ritual at a retreat. The ritual involved ingesting the venom of the Amazonian giant monkey frog, known as Kambo.

The young actress was attending a spiritual retreat ceremony as part of a Healer Training Diploma when she drank a drink called Kombo, which contains frog poison from South America, and natives have used for toxin cleansing and is banned in some countries. She was in Mexico during the incident.

According to The Metro, Rodriguez started throwing up and had severe diarrhoea, which are part of the body's reactions while going through the healing.' She first refused help while feeling ill but eventually gave in when her friend came to see her, witnesses said.Rodriguez was rushed to a Red Cross hospital, where she died.

It was not immediately known how long it took for her to arrive at the hospital. She was identified by the Mexican production company Mapache Films, which posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

"With deep regret, we mourn the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez,' stated the production company in Spanish. Her passing left an immense vacuum in our hearts and in our professional community. Her dedication, joy, and commitment left a profound mark on all of us who had the privilege of working beside her."

This unfortunate incident has ignited discussions about the dangers of such traditional practices and their increasing popularity among wellness seekers.