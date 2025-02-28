"Maha Kumbh Of Records": This 45-Day Festival Of Faith Set Multiple Guinness World Records

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office recently hailed this year's Maha Kumbh Mela as the "MahaKumbh of Records." According to the CM's office, the 45-day religious festival achieved several Guinness World Records, including the largest simultaneous river clean-up, the highest number of volunteers participating in a single-site cleanliness drive, and the most participants creating handprint paintings in just eight hours.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which took place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is a sacred pilgrimage observed once every 12 years. Despite the expectation of 45 crore devotees attending, the festival surpassed this number within a month, ultimately attracting more than 66 crore participants by its conclusion.

This grand event, held in a world increasingly dominated by modern challenges, continues to serve as a powerful reminder of collective faith and unity.



Kumbh Mela, the world's largest peaceful gathering, draws millions of pilgrims who bathe in sacred rivers seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation. The Maha Kumbh Mela is deeply embedded in Hindu mythology and represents one of the most significant gatherings of faith in the world.

This sacred event rotates between four locations in India-Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj- each situated by a holy river, from the Ganges to the Shipra, the Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati in Prayagraj.