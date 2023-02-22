Man's Tweet Asking Users To 'Flex Lowest Academic Score' Wins Internet

The tweet has amassed more than 36 million views. (Representational pic)

Social media is a place where people can find several inspirational stories. Users keep sharing their learnings and anecdotes that warm the hearts of others and become one of the trending topics. Similarly, a man posted a tweet asking users to highlight their lowest academic scores and how that hasn't impacted their careers - the failure stories and the rise in career after that. The tweet - posted last week - has gone massively viral, with more than 36 million views and over 21,000 likes.

Gaurav Sabnis, Associate Professor of Marketing at School of Business at Stevens Institute of Technology, said in his tweet, "Flex your lowest academic low score. To remind us that almost everyone fails at some point in life but it isn't the end of the road. Just a memory in the end."

He also share his own scores. "Mine was 27/100 in Engineering Math 2, just a year after I'd scored 99 in 12th boards. Much needed kick in my butt," Mr Sabnis added.

Flex your lowest academic low score.

To remind us that almost everyone fails at some point in life but it isn't the end of the road. Just a memory in the end.



Mine was 27/100 in Engineering Math 2, just a year after I'd scored 99 in 12th boards. Much needed kick in my butt. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) February 16, 2023

The tweet soon started gaining traction and several users came forward with their own failure stories.

"Got a D in photography while in college in Texas. Told I would probably not make it in the business. Won a Pulitzer in 2018," Kent Porter, a photojournalist, said in response.

"I can't remember the score, but flunked in Math in my first semester grade 10. Got the highest of all my subjects in Math in the board. Lowest in English. 56/100. And well, 15 books today. No Math," tweeted author Kiran Manral while responding to Mr Sabnis' tweet.

Many users who shared their own stories asked others to never stop dreaming because of their low academic scores.

"Scored 4.6 GPA in my 2nd semester in my College. Scored C- grade in Mathematics -2 after scoring a good 96 in Class 12, less than a year ago then. It's okay to fail at times," commented IAS officer Divyanshu Nigam.