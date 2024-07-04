'Manager's Low Emotional Intelligence': Ex-Netflix Employee Reveals Reason For Resigning

Since being shared, his post has amassed over a thousand likes on the platform.

A former Netflix employee recently said he quit the company because of an incident involving his manager. Kvon Tucker said that his boss's "low emotional intelligence" did "irreparable damage" to his relationship with the company and his teammates. In a post on microblogging platform Threads, he said, "I'll never forget the day my Manager at Netflix screamed at me in front of my teammates. There I was trying my hardest to meet my new Manager's expectations. This was my first job in tech! I was over-the-moon excited to be working for a company that I admired so much."

He added that he was learning a lot, building rapport with his teammates and enjoying the work. "Until this one day that I will never forget. 'Kvon! Will you come here please?!' My Manager asked loud enough for me and everyone around to hear. My heart jumps, but I do my best to breathe and calm my nerves as I walk up to her cubicle. 'What is this?!' She points to an email on her screen. 'That's a project update I provided to our client.' I said calmly. 'Well, it's all wrong! You're not communicating what the client really needs.' 'Ok.' I replied confused. 'THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT KVON! THIS IS NOT WHAT I WANT!' She screams at the top of her lungs. I must have given her a very puzzled face, because after the screamed, she looked at me and said, 'Let's talk about this later.'"

Mr Tucker stated that he returned to his desk "anxious and emotionally flooded." He called his wife and explained the incident to her. He said, "'My boss just yelled at me in front of everyone, babe.' I express to her nearly in tears. 'What?!' She exclaims. 'That's not okay. What happened?' do my best to replay the incident and my wife replies simply, 'You need to not be working for her anymore.' And immediately, I know this to be true. It is at that moment that I decide this Manager is no longer the Manager for me. Because at that time, I have been meditating for 2 years and been in Psychotherapy for 4. I have the ability to regulate my emotions, but my Manager doesn't? So I decide that I will not be working for her for much longer."

Mr Tucker, who now works at Amazon, said that he accepted the role at the tech giant for "an even more purpose-aligned job." He continued, "Even though I loved working at Netflix. Even though I loved my teammates at Netflix. I left because my Manager's low emotional intelligence did irreparable damage to our relationship. And it was time for me to move on."

"This is seriously workplace abuse! I'm sorry you experienced this," said a user.

Another added, "People don't leave jobs, people leave bosses."

A third person wrote, "If you yell at your staff for anything short of literally life threatening reasons you are entirely incompetent and should be fired."

"My ex supervisor didn't talk to me for a week because I had the nerve to call out sick, with doctor's note, for 4 days due to a severe sinus infection. I quit 4 months later," added another user.

An internet user remarked, "NOBODY deserves to be yelled at by a boss/manager at work! It's unfortunate that so many people are put in those positions when they have absolutely no people skills or the emotional intelligence to do the job!"