Man Stabbed In London Store After Fight Over A Watch In Louis Vuitton Section

A man in his twenties was stabbed in London inside Harrods departmental store and was rushed to hospital where his condition has been assessed as non-life threatening. The attack took place at around 7.30 pm on Saturday night and the victim sustained "stab and slash injuries", as per a report in the Independent.

The report added that it appears to suggest that the attack took place "within the Louis Vuitton section of the department store".

Kensington and Chelsea Police took to Twitter to inform about the accident. "We were called at 7.33pm to a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, SW1. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab/slash injuries."

The police department stated that the victim is out of danger. "His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing," they added.

We were called at 7.33pm to a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, SW1. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab/slash injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. No arrest yet; enquiries continue. Cordons are in place — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) January 28, 2023

They also mentioned that Harrods has been cordoned off. The Police mentioned on Twitter, "No arrest yet; enquiries continue. Cordons are in place," they said.

The Metropolitan Police have urged witnesses to come forward with any information.

However, it is to be noted that this is not the first time that a knife-attack took place at the departmental store. According to the outlet, a knife attack near the store killed one man in what police suspected was an attempted robbery in December 2019.

Mohammed Al-Araimi was stabbed to death in an alleyway near Knightsbridge and another man, Nasser Kanoo was injured in the attack. Both men were aged 20 and 22 respectively.

The men wore watches worth thousands of pounds, according to the Independent. Al-Araimi suffered a chest wound and passed out near the Harrods Christmas tree. At the scene, he was declared dead.