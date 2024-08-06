Man Says Getting Fired From Microsoft Hyderabad Was A 'Blessing In Disguise'. Read Post

Mr Kulshreshtha is now the founder and CEO of Scintillate Coaching.

A former Microsoft employee recently shared how getting fired from the IT company was a "blessing in disguise". In a LinkedIn post, Kapil Kulshreshtha shared that when he was fired in 2005 from his role as a senior program manager at Microsoft, he was angry and confused. However, he admitted that getting sacked from Microsoft was a "turning point" in life as three weeks later he bagged a job in Sydney which was more aligned with what he liked.

In his LinkedIn Post, Mr Kulshreshtha, who is now the founder and CEO of Scintillate Coaching, offered a piece of advice for those impacted by layoffs recently. "You're not alone. This might be taking you a step closer to your best self," he wrote.

In the post, Mr Kulshreshtha shared he got fired from Microsoft Hyderabad on 25th August 2005. "At the time, I was a Sr. Program Manager at Microsoft in Hyderabad. No warning, no explanation - just a cheque and shown the door. The mix of emotions I felt: anger, confusion, and that sinking feeling of failure was overwhelming," he wrote.

"I called my wife, and she asked me to drive straight home. Instead of lashing out or drowning in self-pity, my wife and I sat down and talked and wrote down our choices. Acceptance didn't come easy, but it was the first step," he continued.

However, Mr Kulshreshtha was determined to find closure. He decided to meet his former manager who encouraged him to look for opportunities that were more aligned with what he liked to do. "Then began the relentless job hunt. Days blurred into nights of networking, improving resumes, and gathering the courage to call old contacts. This 3 week period was tough, but I eventually found my place at Cognizant," he shared.

"Looking back, that firing was a turning point. It forced me to confront my fears, re-evaluate my goals, and ultimately find a path that was more aligned with my true likes," Mr Kulshreshtha. He also added that he has no bad feelings for his former employer. "I owe who I am today to Microsoft. What felt like a blow to my career was actually a blessing in disguise," he said.

In the end, Mr Kulshreshtha offered a piece of advice. "With all the recent layoffs happening, if you're going through a similar nightmare, know this: you're not alone. This might be taking you a step closer to your best self. It's okay to feel angry, lost, or defeated. Take a moment, breathe, and then gather your strength. Reach out to your support system and start planning your comeback," he wrote.

"Because here's the truth: setbacks happen, but they don't define you; your response to them does. Trust the process, because your next chapter could be just around the corner," Mr Kulshreshtha concluded.

Shared just a few days back, Mr Kulshreshtha's post has accumulated more than 165 likes and several comments. "Very well explained, We need these kind of testimonials. Thank you for bringing this up!" wrote one user. "This post should reach to everyone who is in this phase right now! Loved reading it, thank you for sharing," commented another.