Man Says Ex-Boss Wrote 'Thief' On Paycheck After Reporting Wage Theft

The post has amassed several reactions from users.

A man took to Reddit to share a horrifying incident on how his boss left him embarrassed. The user, 'OriginalNotice7957' claimed that he received a paycheck with the word "thief" written in prominent letters after reporting theft against his former employer. Since being shared, his post went viral on the platform and amassed several reactions from internet users.

"Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had "THIEF" boldly written on the subject line," the user wrote on the platform. He added, "Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?"

In the comments, he elaborated, "Just wanted to add he wrote an email calling me a thief as well when I went to ask for my last paycheck. Said he wouldn't pay. That's why I filed the complaint. He said I was deceitful, but didn't say why. I can only guess it was because I have early onset Parkinson's disease, which affects my work and I couldn't perform at his level... I only told them about it 2 weeks before quitting (I know I f***** it up but the pressure was too much)."

A picture of the paycheck was also shared alongside the caption. Since being shared, the post has received 35,000 upvotes on Reddit.

"He called you a thief because you called him out for actually being caught as a thief. That's top tier 'I know you are, but what am I?'" said a user.

Another added, "You sure that wasn't just his signature?"

"Check with the lawyer who helped with the case. This is the kind of juvenile emotion based reasoning that sets up character trials for further cases. Hell you might be able to come at him for retaliation, wrongful termination etc," stated a person.