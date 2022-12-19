Man Orders MacBook Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh On Amazon, Receives Two Packets Of Dog Food Instead

The company has apologised to him and promised the amount will be paid back

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving bizarre items instead of the things they ordered. In yet another incident of confusion by an online shopping site, a customer in the UK was left furious after he ordered a laptop but ended up receiving dog food.

According to a Metro.co.uk report, 61-year-old Alan Wood, spent £1,200 (Rs 1,20,663) on a MacBook Pro for his daughter from Amazon but instead received two packets of Pedigree. The former IT manager placed the order on November 29 and paid for next-day delivery. When he opened up the package he was left shocked. He immediately contacted the company but was refused a refund.

The furious customer also narrated his struggle, saying how he spent over 15 hours speaking to Amazon customer service executives and managers on the phone. However, he was transferred to different department time and time again.

"You can imagine the look on my face when I opened dog food instead of a MacBook Pro that cost me over £1,000. At first, I was confident the mix-up could be resolved, but after speaking to Amazon customer service, they said they couldn't help me. That was unless I returned the laptop, which I never received, and even when I sent the dog food back to the warehouse, that made no difference," Mr. Wood was quoted as saying by Metro.

However, later, the company apologised to him and promised the amount will be paid back to him in full. An Amazon spokesperson also issued an apology to Mr Wood.

"We've now been in touch with the customer directly, apologized, and resolved the issue. A full refund has been processed," said the spokesperson.

According to a Daily Star report, Mr Wood has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare disease called Stone Man syndrome, which can lead to deformities and restricted movement, and said he could have done without the stress.

