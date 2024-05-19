Man Opens Car Wash To Help Autistic Son, Hires 80 Persons With Disabilities

The family decided to start a car wash company known as Rising Tide Car Wash.

Andrew D'Eri, a man from the United States began looking for work when he turned 24. However, it was not an easy task for him since many companies did not want to hire someone with autism. Seeing his struggle, his father and elder brother had an idea that not only helped Andrew land a job but also gave over 80 individuals with similar circumstances access to work prospects.

The family decided to start a car wash company known as Rising Tide Car Wash. Good News Movement took to social media to share the story of the family. "Like many with autism, Andrew D'Eri, at 24, had a hard time finding a suitable job. That's until his entrepreneur dad and older brother who recently finished business school, had an idea to open a car wash business in 2013 that would cater to their skill set," they wrote on Instagram.

Founder and CEO John D'Eri said, "Typically, people with autism are really good at structured tasks, following processes, and attention to detail. So we saw that they're really important skills that people with autism have that make them, in some case, the best employees you can have."

The company wrote on its website, "As most families affected by autism often lose sleep over, John spent countless hours thinking about what Andrew would do when he was no longer there to support him. As Andrew grew up John started to see that although he was becoming a very capable young man, but there were virtually no opportunities for him after he aged out of the school system. Then in 2011, when Andrew was 21, John came up with the novel idea of buying a car wash to employ Andrew and others like him."

Notably, they started with a few employees and now have two locations in Parkland, Florida, employing around 82 employees with autism, which makes up 90 per cent of their workforce.

