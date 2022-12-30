Man In US Found Naked In Bathtub After Breaking Into Florida House He Thought Was His Airbnb

The man told the police that he got separated from his brother after partying.

A man was arrested in Florida, in the United States, after he was caught taking bath inside a home that he broke into after a night of partying, according to NBC Miami. He was found naked in the bathtub on Christmas Day. After he was arrested, Levi Sholing told the police that he thought it was the Airbnb he was staying at. The Minnesota resident was arrested for trespassing and damage to property, the outlet further said in its report.

According to the police, they got a call about a man pounding on the front door of a house with a rock in his hand. When the cops reached the spot shortly at 7am on December 25, they saw broken glass but couldn't find a suspect.

The police was again called to the same house by a neighbour who said they heard noises coming from upstairs, the NBC Miami report said.

This time, the cops thoroughly searched the house and found Levi Sholing inside the master bedroom of the master suite on the second floor, "inside a running tub full of warm water".

The police arrested him and while he was being escorted outside in handcuffs, Mr Sholing told the police that he got separated from his brother after partying in Fort Myers. He then took an Uber and reached the Cape Coral home.

The man further said he thought the home was the Airbnb he was staying at.