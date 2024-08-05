Man Feels Sharp Pain While Eating Taco Bell In US, Finds Nose Ring In Food

The incident happened in Virginia.

A customer at Taco Bell shocked everyone on the internet after he said that he nearly swallowed someone's nose ring when he bit into something sharp while eating. Jeremy, a resident of Virginia, US, placed an order for two steak-cheesy street chalupas from the fast food chain on July 24. The man had only a few bites remaining when he realised "something sharp" struck the back of his throat as he swallowed the food, as per a report in Newsweek.

The 33-year-old succeeded in removing it from his throat, but when he attempted to bite into it once more, it became stuck between his teeth. He spit the object and realised that he had been chewing on someone's nose ring. "The nose ring, now slightly bent from the bite, got pushed to the front of my mouth, and I spit it out. It took a small bit of my filling with it, and [I felt] a small sharp pain from the bite. "I was in pure shock when I realized what it was. I looked at my wife, and she looked over and couldn't say anything," he said.

Jeremy told the outlet that he "felt sick for two days" afterwards and is still suffering from a sore throat as a result. "I decided to share it online because I thought it was so egregious that others would like to see it," he said. He took to Reddit and shared the incident. Since July 24, the post has received over 45,000 votes and 4,200 comments.

When he discovered the object in his takeout food, he called the nearby Taco Bell location right away. However, Jeremy claimed the manager was "mostly unbothered" and refused to accept responsibility. They informed him that the piercing was not possible to have come from their kitchen and promised to contact him.

"I just wish the manager had a bit more integrity and would take responsibility for this. It very clearly was an employee who made a mistake, but instead, they used the rhetoric that it wasn't their fault. But who else could it be? If not the store, then the distribution centre, maybe, but that's less believable to me," Jeremy said.

He added, "Even if Taco Bell reaches out, they'll likely just offer gift cards or coupons, but why on Earth would I want to eat there again? A metal nose ring from another human was in my throat, and I almost choked-yet I'll be offered free tacos.

"There's no accountability, and no reason I'd want free tacos for mental and physical pain, no matter how small," he continued.

Taco Bell said in a statement to Newsweek, "We take this very seriously. We are looking into this matter and strive to make things right with the customer."