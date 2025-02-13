Video Shows Taco Bell Security Guard Brutally Slapping Female Customer: "It Was Crazy"

A shocking incident occurred at a Taco Bell location in Los Angeles on Sunday, where a security guard was caught on video physically assaulting a female customer. The footage that has surfaced on social media shows the woman walking away from the guard to use a self-service kiosk when the guard approaches her and delivers a forceful slap to her face. The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear, but some speculate that the woman's appearance may have contributed to the escalation of the situation, according to The New York Post.

Here's the video:

‘A security guard at a Taco Bell in downtown Los Angeles was filmed slapping a woman inside the restaurant on February 9. Witness Alejandro Sanchez, 29, said the woman was ordering food when the guard told her to leave before suddenly striking her.'



Witness Alejandro Sanchez, who captured the incident on camera, alleges that Taco Bell staff were more concerned about him recording the altercation than the security guard's violent actions. Mr Sanchez also raised questions about whether the woman was targeted due to her appearance.

"The security guard was telling her to leave, and she didn't want to because she was ordering food. Then he just went off, and she started going crazy. He slapped the s–t out of her. It was crazy. Everybody was shocked," Alejandro Sanchez told SWNS

Meanwhile, customers in the store largely failed to intervene. The woman can be seen arguing with the security guard before ultimately being ushered out of the restaurant. Taco Bell has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident

