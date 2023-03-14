Watch: Man Breaks Guinness World Record, Does 32 Pull-Ups From Helicopter In 1 Minute

Maximum pull ups from a helicopter in one minute.

The majority of individuals who work out regularly find pull-ups to be a challenging task, but doing them from a helicopter adds a new level of difficulty and risk.

By holding onto the helicopter's skids and completing 32 pull-ups in a minute, an athlete from Armenia smashed the world record. In Yerevan, the nation's capital, Hamazasp Hloyan broke the record for the most pull-ups completed in a minute while hanging from a helicopter.

Watch the video here:





According to the Guinness World Record, the most pull ups from a helicopter in one minute is 32, achieved by Hamazasp Hloyan (Armenia) in Yerevan, Armenia, on November 5, 2022. Hamazasp was trained by multiple Guinness World Records title holder Roman Sahradyan (Armenia).

The previous record of 25 pull-ups was set by Belgian athlete Stan Bruininck, aka YouTuber Stan Browney, in 2022. Bruininck bested Sahradyan's total of 23 pull-ups.

This is not the first time an unusual act has earned the title of world record. The Guinness World Records is a gold mine of some of the strangest world records, some of which leave us stunned.

One such unusual accomplishment was made by an Australian man, Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne, who, in order to beat a world record, bounced 12 table tennis balls off a wall and caught them on his shaving cream-covered head in 30 seconds.

According to the record keeping organization, "The most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) is 12 and was achieved by Oscar Lynagh (Australia), in Melbourne, Australia, on November 30, 2022."