Man Asks British Airways 'Where's My Window' After Paying Extra For Seat, Internet 'Feels' for Him

Passengers usually prefer window seats while travelling to enjoy the outside view, be it while commuting by train or flight. A passenger who recently boarded a British Airways and paid extra for a window seat was left disappointed after learning that he got a windowless window seat.

There is no window even though it is a window seat. Taking to Twitter, the passenger who goes by the name Anirudh Mittal, shared a photo of the seat he got on the flight. The seat did not have any windows.

The caption of the post reads, "I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land at Heathrow." He added while tagging British Airways, "where's my window yo?"

Check out the post here:

I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow.@British_Airways where's my window yo? pic.twitter.com/2EBYlweAfW — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 5, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 5,900 likes. Many Twitter users claimed that the passenger was surely cheated by the airline. A user joked, "Maybe they didn't know you're a Windows user?"

Another user wrote, "Brits and their old habits of stealing."

"You have the most important role of them all: to maintain the structural integrity of that frame's circumference," the third user expressed.

"Same thing happened on Emirates I chose a seat for my son's travel & my son after his travel told me there was no Window," the fourth expressed.

The fifth user commented, "I got this kind of a seat on an Indigo flight. When I asked the AH about my window, she was perplexed."