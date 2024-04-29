Man, 70, Spends Rs 33,000 Weekly For Advertising On Billboard To Find Girlfriend

The man said that he has been single since 2015.

A 70-year-old man who was fed up with being alone and "lonely" decided to put up a massive billboard for $400 (Rs 33,000 approximately) a week so that he could find a girlfriend and ask for "marriage and karaoke." The billboard is located near Sweetwater, Texas, in the United States and it has proven to be successful. Al Gilberti has received more than 400 calls and 50 emails in just two weeks, according to the New York Post.

An image of Mr Gilberti is displayed on the 20-foot billboard along with the words, "Lonely Male Can Relocate Sweetwater" and "Seeks Female Marriage Minded, Enjoys Karaoke." The father of one who was previously married claims that most of the calls are from people requesting his money, but he is optimistic that he will find "Miss Right" quickly.

Loyalty, honesty, and sincerity are his three non-negotiables. He also claims he would relocate anywhere in the United States for the right individual. The 70-year-old said that he would not mind moving "as far as the UK" if he finds the partner of his dreams.

"The latest one went up on April 2nd and I've gotten over 400 calls and maybe 40 or 50 emails in just over two weeks. I have the calls redirected to a friend's phone. It's been more inquiries from people that are looking to gain something from me - which I get, I'd probably do the same! People were enquiring thinking I was someone rich to help with their bills!" he said.

He said that he hopes to meet the "right person" soon but the individual has not made the call yet. "If I meet the right person I want to look at their eyes and see how they respond. I'd go to Europe to meet someone, I just need to get my passport sorted. I love Europe and I would probably go there - why not? I'm looking for someone that's slim built and looks wise I don't really mind," he told the outlet.

"I just want someone loyal, I want someone honest about themselves and someone sincere, that's going to be coming into something they really want to be in," Mr Gilberti continued.

He also stated that he is open-minded and is a good listener. "I can offer someone that's going to listen. I have a retirement income, I'm in good shape, I don't look my age and I'm open. A lot of seniors are close-minded, I'm not," he added.

The man said that he has been single since 2015. The 70-year-old said, "I was with someone that was 26 years younger - that tells you something else too, if the person is younger than me, I don't really mind. I think everybody is kind of lonely - If it's not someone that you're with on a steady basis then you're by yourself."

Further, his first date choice is dependent upon the individual's location. He said, "If it's someone who's in Europe it would have to be on Zoom for a while. From there if the person wants to come here to the US, that would be great, or I'd go over to the UK. I'm prepared to move anywhere within the US. It all depends on the person - as long as I'm not going to stump the money up and then I have to leave!"

Mr Gilberti concluded, "Of course, I'm somewhat looking for fame with the billboard but I also want to meet the right person."