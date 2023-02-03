Malayalam Actor Rahman Shares Video Of Tourist Cleaning Kerala Beach

An attempt to clean the beach was shown in a video.

Littering around the beaches and garbage dumping inside the ocean have become so prevalent that the garbage seems to besieging our coastal areas. Local bodies in coastal cities spend a good amount of money to clean these beaches. This is a problem that can be solved simply by raising citizen awareness. It will benefit the people only if people decide to keep their beaches litter-free and clean. Tourists and visitors are significantly more likely to enjoy beaches that are litter-free and spend money at businesses near the beaches.

Recently, Malayalam actor Rahman posted a video of a visitor making a similar endeavour to clean a Kerala beach.

A man can be heard in the background complaining that, as residents, we should be ashamed of the fact that a visitor is cleaning our beaches when we and our local authority should have been doing it.

Kerala is described as "God's Own Country" and has a number of stunning beaches. The beach's precise location is unknown.

However, recently, Kerala was also featured in The New York Times' list of 52 places that one can visit this year.

The report describes Kerala as "a southern Indian state celebrated for its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine, and rich cultural traditions like the Vaikathashtami festival."

The report also mentions Kumarakom, a small village in Kerala famous for its scenic backwaters. Visitors can engage in various fun activities there, such as weaving ropes from coconut fibre, paddling through canals, and climbing a palm tree.

Kumarakom is situated on the banks of the Vembanad Lake and has lush green paddy fields, mangrove forests, and a variety of flora and fauna. Traditional country boats, canoes, and crafts are used to explore the picturesque village.

Maravanthuruthu is another place in Kerala that has been highlighted in the report. It is located in the Kottayam district, where visitors can enjoy village street art and traditional temple dance, among other enjoyable activities.