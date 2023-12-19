Madonna Says It's A 'F****** Miracle' She Is Alive After Health Scare

Madonna had postponed her 'Celebration' tour due to the health scare.

American singer and actor Madonna has opened up about her health scare over the summer that led her to being induced in coma for 48 hours. The pop star also thanked a woman who took her to hospital and saved her life. Addressing the crowd at Brooklyn's Barclay's Centre on Saturday, the 65-year-old joked that she "had to almost die" to get all six of her children "in one room" together. Madonna was hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection in June this year and postponed the 'Celebration' tour due to the health scare.

"The fact that I'm here right now is the f****** miracle. There's very people in the room tonight who were with me in the hospital," Madonna said on Saturday amid her 'Celebration' tour, as per Billboard.

She then thanked Shavawn, the "very important woman" who "dragged" her to the hospital after she "passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU". Madonna added that Shavawn "saved my life".

The singer then gave a shout out to her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni, who was also in the audience and stayed by her side throughout her induced coma for two days. "The only voice I heard was his," she recalled.

"A couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and saw my six incredible children around me," she continued, before joking, "By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room."

"I don't take any of this s*** for granted," she concluded.

Madonna spent several days in hospital in June due to the infection. On July 9, she was seen for the first time in public and was spotted strolling with a friend in her Upper East Side neighbourhood of New York City.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including 'Like A Virgin' and 'Material Girl' has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.