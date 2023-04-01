'Maafi': Actor Uorfi Javed Apologises For 'Hurting Everyone's Sentiments' With Her Clothes

Uorfi's tweet soon went viral

TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed is quite passionate about her sartorial choices. On Friday, the actress took to Twitter to apologise for hurting everyone's sentiments with her revealing clothes. She shared a small note on her official Twitter handle.

Uorfi wrote, "I apologise for hurting everyone's sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes . Maafi."

Check out the tweet here:

I apologise for hurting everyone's sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes .

Maafi — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

Many fans and social media users were left confused after her tweet. A section of internet users wondered what was happening. A user wrote, "You wear whatever you like uorfi stay Liberated."

Another user commented, "U are awesome as u are..and I absolutely love to see u wear what u love..u can carry them off so effortlessly..u rock gurl..and it's your choice to wear what u feel like..much love to u"

The third user commented, "You don't need to change. You are beautiful and courageous. It takes guts to go against the so called 'norm'.. be true to yourself.. be you.. be happy.. You are very brave..."

However, a few of the social media users speculated that it was an April's fool prank. A user wrote, "Hahahaha!!! I love your punch You are a rockstar girl and who cares about the haters Happy April fools day ( pun intended for haters)"