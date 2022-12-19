Lionel Messi Wears Traditional Robe Gifted By Qatar Emir While Lifting FIFA World Cup Trophy

Lionel Messi was given a black robe as a mark of honour by Qatar's Emir.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was given a black robe as a mark of honour as he lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar last night. Before the iconic moment, he exchanged greetings with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who dressed him in a robe, popularly called 'bisht', just before lifting the trophy.

Many internet users were confused as to what the robe signified. Bisht is a traditional men's cloak popular in the Arab countries and is made of camel hair and goat wool. It is worn in the Arab world by royalty, dignitaries and grooms on special occasions like weddings, festivals, graduations and Eid, according to Arab News.

During the ceremony, the bisht covered a portion of Messi's Argentina jersey, including the national badge. The robe reflected the culture of the host country Qatar, who were also celebrating their National Day yesterday. Gianni Infantino smiled as the garment was put on.

As per a report in the Independent, Dr.Mustafa Baig, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, talking to PA News Agency said that "only a select few people would actually wear the bisht". Speaking about the footballer wearing the garment, Dr Baig said, "They basically honoured him by putting it over his shoulders.It's like a mark of honour, and just kind of a cultural welcoming and a cultural acceptance."

According to Dr. Baig, the bisht is also representative of Qatar's national dress but only on special occasions. "And this is a top occasion. I mean, there's probably no bigger occasion, so they put it on him as a mark of honour," he continued.The bisht is a garment associated with Gulf countries and is not common in all Arab countries, according to the lecturer.

In a nail-biting match, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 in penalties in the World Cup final held at Lusail Stadium. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.