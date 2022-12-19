FIFA World Cup Final Records Highest Search Traffic, Says Google's Sundar Pichai

Mr Pichai said it was it was one of the greatest games ever

On Monday, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that due to the nail-biting FIFA World Cup final, the Google search logged its highest-ever traffic in 25 years of its existence.

Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy.

"Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing," tweeted Mr Pichai.

In an earlier tweet, he said that it was one of the greatest games ever. He wrote, "Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong,"

One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 18, 2022For long, a World Cup trophy had eluded Messi, most notably the 2014 heartbreak in the final against Germany. Taking to Instagram, Messi, who scored two goals in the final, penned an emotional note to the fans after Argentina won the World Cup. Messi said that it was his dream to win the trophy, and thanked the fans for their support throughout the journey.

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon," Messi captioned a photo album on Instagram.

The 35-year-old scored two goals in the stunning and chaotic final that ended 3-3 after 120 absorbing minutes before the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner netted his spot-kick in the shoot-out that Argentina won 4-2.