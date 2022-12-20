Lionel Messi Drops 2 New Pics, Seen Embracing FIFA World Cup Trophy While Sleeping

Ever since the historic win, Messi has been dropping some amazing pictures on Instagram

Without a doubt, Lionel Messi is currently the happiest man in the world right now. With Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, the star footballer is evidently overjoyed and ecstatic. And his Instagram pictures are proof of that! Ever since the historic win, Messi has been dropping some amazing pictures showing him celebrating the World Cup triumph and the world can't get enough of it.

On Tuesday, the Argentinian star dropped two new pictures on his Instagram account. In the first picture, he is seen sleeping in his bed covered in a blanket, while holding the trophy. In the second picture, he is happily seen posing with the coveted trophy, while still in bed. He shared the pictures and wrote "Good Morning" in Spanish along with a grinning face with a smiley eyes emoticon.

Since being shared 50 minutes back, the post has already garnered more than 94 lakh likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with heart, fire, and GOAT emojis. One user wrote, ''Legends Sleep With Trophies.''

Prior to this, the Argentina star shared a picture of him with the treasured trophy on the flight back to Argentina. Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him. The players made their way from the plane along a red carpet straight to a white open-top bus with the words "world champions" and three stars on its side as their World Cup theme song "Muchachos" by ska band La Mosca blared out. Thousands took to the streets to give the World Cup winners a rousing welcome.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded on Sunday with Argentina winning the world cup title after a nail-biting match at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. The match went into a penalty shootout which led to Argentina's victory after 36 years. Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, and his tally of goals at the tournament reached seven. He was also awarded the Golden Ball, given to the 'Player of the Tournament' and became the first player to achieve it, having also won the award in 2014 when Argentina lost to Germany in the final.