'Lil X Next To X!': Elon Musk Shares Son's Adorable Pic In Front Of Giant X Logo

X AE A-XII is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes.

Billionaire Elon Musk is always in the news. Be it for the changes he is making to his microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter), or for his comments on current affairs. However, this time, the Tesla and SpaceX owner shared an adorable picture of his son X AE A-XII standing in front of a large X logo.

Posted on X, the image shows Mr Musk's son, whom he lovingly addresses as 'Lil X', standing in front of the huge X logo, wearing white t-shirt with knee length khaki pants. He is also seen holding a tumbler in his hand while looking at the camera with a huge smile on his face.

Take a look below:

The SpaceX CEO shared the image just a few hours ago and it has already captured the attention of many on social media. The picture has accumulated more than 56 million views and over 810,000 likes. The post also received several comments with users expressing their adoration for the child.

"Lil X next to the X! This is awesome," wrote one user. "Beautiful," commented another.

"Baby X on fire," said a third user. "Such a cutie," added another.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mr Musk shared another picture with X, which captured the perfect father-son moment. The image showed the tech billionaire sharing a lighthearted, adorable moment with the little one. "Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner," he wrote in the caption of his post.

X AE A-XII was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In 2022, the former couple also welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Canadian author Justine Wilson.