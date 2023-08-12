'My Sparring Partner': Elon Musk Shares Adorable Pic With His Son

The post has accumulated more than 23 million views and 448,000 likes.

Elon Musk is always in the news. Be it for the changes he is making to his microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter), or for his comments on current affairs. However, this time, the Tesla and SpaceX owner uploaded a heartwarming picture with his son X AE A-XII on social media, which captured the perfect father-son moment.

Posted on X, the image shows the tech billionaire sharing a lighthearted, adorable moment with his son, whom he lovingly addresses as 'Lil X'. "Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner," Mr Musk wrote in the caption of his post.

Take a look below:

Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner pic.twitter.com/bifsH2Mejs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2023

In the picture, Mr Musk is seen engaging in playful martial arts with his little son X. The father and son duo are dressed in casual outfits while sharing a sweet moment.

The SpaceX CEO shared the image just a few hours ago and it has already captured the attention of many on social media. The post has accumulated more than 23 million views, 448,000 likes and over 19,000 reposts. In the comment section, while some users called the picture "lovely," others called Lil X a "cutie".

"This IS adorable!!!!" wrote one user. "Best training partner," said another.

"He is such a cutie... share more pics with him, Elon," requested a third. "Awe! kids are the best, and a fantastic workout," commented another user.

X AE A-XII was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In 2022, the former couple also welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Candian author Justine Wilson.