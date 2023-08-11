'Ancient Rome, Epic Location': Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg Fight Details

All proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.

Tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been talking about getting into a "cage fight" for over a month now and recently, the Tesla CEO took to his newly rebranded platform X and informed the users that the fight will take place in Rome, which according to him is an "epic location". He also added that it will be livestreamed on both Meta and X.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Mr Musk said in a post. A few days ago, he had also mentioned that all proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.

In another post on the social media platform last week, the Tesla CEO had said that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight", adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work. Replying to the same, Mr Zuckerberg said that he is "not holding his breath" over the proposed cage fight with Mr Musk, as he revealed that he had suggested a date of 26 August for the contest.

"I'm ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in the reply, adding, "Not holding my breath".

It is to be noted that the tech billionaires agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. It all started when Mr Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiujitsu. A day later, the Meta CEO asked Mr Musk to "send location" for the proposed fight. To this, the Tesla chief replied, "Vegas Octagon" - an arena in Las Vegas where mixed martial arts (MMA) championships bouts are held.

This exchange between the two has ignited a social media firestorm, with many users betting on the potential winner. It was earlier expected to be held either in the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas or the ancient Colosseum in Rome.