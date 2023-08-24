Jeremy Renner Posts Workout Video Of 'Titanium' Legs

Jeremy Renner made a remarkable recovery after the snowplough accident in January.

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who survived after being crushed under a snowplough on New Year' Day, has shared update on his ongoing recovery. The 52-year-old added a photo and video to his Instagram Story that showed tubes in his nose while he used a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and the actor working out his legs, which are filled with "titanium". Mr Renner broke more than 30 bones in January when he was crushed by a seven-tonne snowplough. He spent a few weeks in hospital and since then, has been recovering at home.

The latest Instagram photo was captioned "Sending love from O2 chamber". The video he shared carried the caption, "Knees/ankles recalibrating. Strengthening around the titanium to set up for later rounds in life."

He also shared the same video on Twitter.

Calibrating new knees and ankles …. Strengthen muscle and tendons around titanium and pray for good times in the later rounds of life ! Happy #humpdaypic.twitter.com/2KKUUmXjQg — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) August 23, 2023

Mr Renner had revealed earlier this month that he is using a hyperbaric oxygen chamber twice a day. These chambers create an environment in which users can breathe 100 per cent oxygen as opposed to the 21 per cent found in air.

They help in speeding up the healing process by allowing the lungs to absorb more oxygen and pass it into the bloodstream.

The actor told The New York Times in April that he'd "lost a lot of flesh and bone" but "has been refilled with love and titanium".

Mr Renner suffered blunt chest trauma after a snowplough ran over him at his property outside Reno, Nevada, when he was trying to save his nephew.

The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care.

In April, he paid a visit to the hospital staff who saved his life following the accident. He also made his red carpet return in Los Angeles for the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations.