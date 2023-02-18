Scientists At IIT Delhi Create A Time Capsule For The Department Of Posts

IIT Delhi scientists build a time capsule.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has built a time capsule that will be opened in 2047 and contains messages that individuals have written about their hopes and dreams for India today and in the future.

As per a release by the IIT Delhi, this activity was part of an event organised by the Government of India that planned a "Time Capsule: Share Your Vision of India @ 2047" concept for the five-day National Philately Exhibition "AMRITPEX 2023," which concluded on February 15, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

This idea has also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who finds it interesting.

"The time capsule structure is made of stainless steel, weighs around 75 kg, has a height of 100 cm and a base diameter of 70 cm, and can store letters or postcards in excess of 750 in number. The design is futuristic, mechanically superior, and protective of environmental degradation," said Professor Vikrant Karra, who, along with Prof. Jayant Jain, assisted the Department of Posts with the design, analysis, and fabrication of the state-of-the-art time capsule.

The time capsule accurately reflects the current and future perspectives of Indian inhabitants. In 2047, the centennial of India's independence, the time capsule will be opened again to observe how things turned out.

In accordance with the Department of Posts, Union Ministry of Communications' planned procedures and in partnership with the Union Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Time Capsule idea was carried out.