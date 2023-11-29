'Late Show' Host Stephen Colbert Cancels Next Week's Episodes Over Medical Emergency

Mr Colbert has been hosting 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' since 2015.

American comedian and television host Stephen Colbert has cancelled 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' for the week after suffering a health scare. Taking to Instagram, Mr Colbert revealed that he is recovering after surgery and wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. "Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I'm sure you're thinking, "Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?" Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," he wrote.

The comedian added that he is "grateful" for his doctor's care, and extended his gratitude to his wife Evie McGee-Colbert and their kids for "putting up" with him. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas," he joked at the end of his statement.

Take a look below:

A ruptured appendix spreads infection throughout the abdomen, a condition called peritonitis, Mayo Clinic explained. It can be a life-threatening condition that requires immediate surgery. Notably, Mr Colbert did not specify when he became aware of his condition, or when he went to the hospital.

According to CNN, Mr Colbert had three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer and Barbara Streisand. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste was also slated as Wednesday's musical guest.

Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post. "You just take care of yourself! Been there, done that. Be a sissy and get some rest," wrote one user. "Oh my goodness! That must've hurt! Well, we know it's gonna leave a scar anyway! Get well and we will see you soon!" said another.

Meanwhile, according to the outlet, Mr Colbert was forced to cancel a week's worth of show last month as well after testing positive for Covid-19. The comedian has been hosting 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on CBS since 2015, succeeding 'The Late Show With David Letterman'.