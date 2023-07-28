Kylie Jenner Confirms She Got Plastic Surgery Done, Expresses Regret

Cosmetic surgery has always been a contentious issue for Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has had cosmetic surgery done. According to People Magazine, the 25-year-old businesswoman made the admission on the latest episode of reality TV show 'The Kardashians'. She also showed her more emotional side while expressing her regret over these surgeries. Ms Jenner said she "got her breasts done" before she and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. Speaking with close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the entrepreneur detailed her remorse over the surgery.

"I wish I never got them done to begin with. I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," People quoted her saying on the show.

Ms Jenner also said she will be "heartbroken" is Stormi wants to get cosmetic surgeries when she turns 19, like her mother.

Cosmetic surgery has always been a contentious issue for her. Speculation around her face and figure began in 2014, when she was appearing in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Fans noticed her fuller lips and soon, a discussion started.

But in a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, Ms Jenner denied surgery rumours.

"You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour, and everything. I'm not against surgery. I'd never say no, but I don't desire it right now," she had said.

On last week's episode of the latest series focussed on the lives of the Kardashian sisters, she denied any claims that she had gotten surgery done on her "whole face".

"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself - I still love myself - and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I've only gotten fillers," she had said.