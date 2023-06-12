Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Dies At 29 After Fall From Stairs, Family To Donate Organs

The bereaved family has decided to donate her organs to honour her memory.

Popular Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who was last seen in the hit television series 'Snowdrop', died on June 11 after falling down the stairs, Korean media outlet Soompi reported. She was 29. The accident reportedly occurred just a day before her scheduled performance on Jeju Island.

The unfortunate accident happened when Ms. Ryun fell down a flight of stairs while returning to her home, as per another South Korean tabloid Osen. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where attempts to resuscitate her were made. However, doctors declared her brain dead.

Park Soo Ryun's mother told Soompi, ''Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.''

Her last rites will take place on Monday and a procession to honour her will be held on June 13.

Notably, the actress was born in 1994 and debuted in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore. She then went on to appear in a number of musicals, Finding Mr. Destiny, The Days We Loved, Siddhartha, THE CELLAR.

She also appeared in JTBC historical drama Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae In. In the series, she played the role of a detained university student who was later released by authorities.