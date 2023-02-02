'King, Legend, Friend': Author Paulo Coelho Praises This 'Great' Indian Actor

The post has over 1.3 million views on Twitter

Author Paulo Coelho, who has written several books such as 'The Alchemist', 'Brida' and 'Eleven Minutes' recently took to Twitter to praise actor Shah Rukh Khan. The author gave a shout-out to the actor.

He wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")"

Along with his tweet, he also shared a video which shows a sea of fans outside the actor's Mumbai home, Mannat, to get a glimpse of him.

SRK in the caption wrote, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par... Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."

The post has over 1.3 million views on Twitter with an array of reactions from social media users. Many users thanked the author for sharing the video. "Two inspiring people.My favourite Actor & Author. Truer words were never spoken, all above. Additionally ..@iamsrk's humility and grace while being a huge Megastar."

Another user commented, "Wooww… and what a way to introduce to those who don't know him."

The third wrote, "Paulo thank you man you always stand by our king SRK lots and lots of love."

SRK's recent release 'Pathaan' has smashed all records. The film is expected to overtake Dangal's total collections in its second weekend, coming up.

"Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue. Collects a big, fat number of Day 8 (Wednesday). Remarkable. Will cross Dangal in Weekend 2," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

This is not the first time, Paulo showered praises for the 'Pathaan' actor. In 2017, the author congratulated the actor on the seventh anniversary of the movie 'My Name Is Khan'. In his post, he wrote, "His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

The actor in his response wrote, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u."