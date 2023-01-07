Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Looks Like Father Kanye West In TikTok Video

North contorted her face and added fuller eyebrows for the look.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West appeared like her father and rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye) in a TikTok video that is going viral, according to a report in People Magazine. The reality TV star used special effects make-up to transform nine-and-half-year-old North West in the video published on Thursday. She has a joint TikTok account with her mother Kim Kardashian, the outlet further said in the report.

The mother and daughter are seen lip-syncing to a sped-up rendition of the rapper's "Bound 2" from 2013. North contorted her face and added fuller eyebrows for the look. She even added a goatee, a signature look of the rapper from a decade ago. Furthermore, in the video she looks straight in the camera, without any smile or expression, exhibiting her dad's usual, stone-faced expression. North is even seen wearing the rapper's signature black beanie and hoodie in the clip.

Kim, on the other hand, opted for a black tank top, leather trousers, and her iconic wraparound chrome sunglasses. At the bottom left of the screen, the words "Bound Baby" appear. In the video, Kim wraps her hand around North. It appears to be a tribute to the part she played in the music video for the song, in which she co-starred.

Y'all…north west's latest TikTok???? I'm WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/U6cE3i9eon — 🪐 skigh aka sky faux 💗 (@skigh614) January 6, 2023

Many internet users reacted to the video. Some were surprised to see the uncanny resemblance between Ye and his first born.

"ICONIC her dad must be flabbergasted," said one user.

"I screamed," said another person.

"They say the first female born is a female version of their father," added another user.

Ye has previously criticized North's social media usage, raising concerns about her access to TikTok. The rapper wrote on Instagram with a screenshot, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"