'Bucket List Dream': Kim Kardashian Surprises Harvard Business School Students With Guest Lecture

Kim Kardashian called the opportunity a "#BucketListDream".

Kim Kardashian on Friday visited Harvard Business School in Boston and gave a guest lecture to students about her shapewear company SKIMS. Taking to Instagram, Ms Kardashian shared a series of photos and videos of herself on campus and even included a picture of herself with students. She wore a black pin-striped suit and a long, black leather coat.

"I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class's assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins," the reality TV star wrote in the caption of the post, adding, "I'm so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream."

Take a look below:

According to NBC News, during the lecture, Ms Kardashian spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes as part of a "Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer" seminar. One of the students, who identified herself as Liz, told the outlet that she learned a lot from the 'Kardashian' star during her visit.

"Just to learn from someone who has built such a successful business was really exciting and I think having the privacy of no cameras in the room, being able to have that candid conversation was special too," Liz said.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Reveals First Photos And Name Of Her Son With Rapper Travis Scott

According to People magazine, another attendee said that Ms Kardashian discussed her various business venture in the classroom session. "She talked about what she'd been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS. She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture" the attendee added.

Kim Kardashian visited Harvard Business School with her SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede. According to the outlet, her trip to Boston will be featured later this year on the 'Kardashians', which streams on Hulu and Hotstar.