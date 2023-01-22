Kylie Jenner Reveals First Photos And Name Of Her Son With Rapper Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February 2022.

Kylie Jenner has officially introduced her baby boy to the world and revealed his name for the first time in the caption of her social media post. Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old reality TV star shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son and announced that their baby boy will now be called Aire.

In one of the pictures, the 'Kardashians' star and her son are seen posing for a cute mirror selfie. In another image, the baby boy is seen sitting on his high chair with food smeared on his bib. "Aire," Ms Jenner wrote in the caption along with a white heart emoji.

Take a look below:

According to People magazine, the name Aire means "Lion of God".

Ms Jenner shared the post just a few hours ago, and since then it has garnered more than 12 million likes. "I love you Aire Webster," grandmother Kris Jenner wrote in the comments. "The king!!! Young king!!!!" said Khloe Kardashian.

Ms Jenner and Mr Scott welcomed their son last February and initially named him Wolf Jacques Webster. However, soon after she shared on her Instagram story in March that her second child's name isn't Wolf anymore.

"FYI (For Your Information) our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the reality star wrote on her Instagram, adding, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere".

Meanwhile, Ms Jenner revealed her son's name months after she premiered a new YouTube video dedicated to her newborn. The clip, titled 'To Our Son', featured footage from all throughout her second pregnancy journey. The video ended with audio of a doctor telling the 25-year-old, "He's out! Your son is here!"

The announcement of the baby's name also comes after Ms Jenner and Mr Scott reportedly called quits for the second time. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two children - daughter Stormi and a nearly one-year-old son - with the 31-year-old rapper. Us Weekly reported that the two separated over Christmas as the reality star headed to Aspen, Colorado, with her two children, but without the rapper.